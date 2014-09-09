Obey The Brave find Salvation

Montreal metalcore band Obey The Brave have made their latest album available to stream.
Salvation launches on September 15 via Impericon in Europe.
Frontman Alex Erian says the new album represents the band “more accurately, as people, both lyrically and musically” than their debut album Young Blood.
Pre-orders are available here.
The band have also lined up a European tour to tie in with the album’s launch and take in four UK dates along with one Irish date in November. Joining them are Terror, Comeback Kid and Stick To Your Guns. Other artists will be added at a later date.
Salvation tracklist
Short Fuse
Raise Your Voice
Up In Smoke
Into The Storm
Next Level
Back In The Day
I Am Winter
Lone Wolf
C’est La Vie
Full Circle
North Strong
Brave The Fire
Tour dates
Nov 01: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall
Nov 02: Leeds Cockpit
Nov 03: Dublin The Village
Nov 04: Glasgow Garage
Nov 05: London O2 Academy Islington