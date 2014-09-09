Obey The Brave find Salvation

Montreal metalcore band Obey The Brave have made their latest album available to stream.

Salvation launches on September 15 via Impericon in Europe.

Frontman Alex Erian says the new album represents the band “more accurately, as people, both lyrically and musically” than their debut album Young Blood.

Pre-orders are available here.

The band have also lined up a European tour to tie in with the album’s launch and take in four UK dates along with one Irish date in November. Joining them are Terror, Comeback Kid and Stick To Your Guns. Other artists will be added at a later date.

Salvation tracklist

Short Fuse Raise Your Voice Up In Smoke Into The Storm Next Level Back In The Day I Am Winter Lone Wolf C’est La Vie Full Circle North Strong Brave The Fire

Tour dates

Nov 01: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Nov 02: Leeds Cockpit

Nov 03: Dublin The Village

Nov 04: Glasgow Garage

Nov 05: London O2 Academy Islington