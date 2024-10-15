Oasis have added another date to their Australian tour after selling out four stadium shows in 90 minutes

Having announced the Australian leg of their Live '25 tour earlier this month, Oasis have added a fifth date to the schedule after shows in Melbourne and Sydney sold out in just 90 minutes.

The band will now play a third show at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on November 4 next year, with fans in major centres Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane apparently missing out on local shows.

There will be a pre-sale for existing registered fans who were unsuccessful in the initial ballot, while the general sale will begin on Friday October 18 at 12pm AEDT.

“People of the land down under. You better run, you better take cover," instructed the band, announcing the original dates. "We are coming. You are most welcome."

Tickets for the first Oasis shows since 2009 sold out immediately in the British Isles and North America, but the UK and Ireland sale was mired in controversy over the use of 'dynamic pricing', which saw the cost of tickets unexpectedly skyrocket for many fans who'd queued for hours online.

The model was abandoned for the North American and Australian sales, with the Gallagher Brothers distancing themselves from the decision and their management saying, "It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable.

"But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans."

In September it was revealed that the UK government is set to investigate the issue.

Oasis Live '25 - Australia [Official Trailer] - YouTube Watch On

Oasis: Live '25 Tour

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland (Sold Out)

Aug17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland (Sold Out)

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON (Sold Out)

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON (Sold Out)

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (Sold Out)

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ (Sold Out)

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ (Sold Out)

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ (Sold Out)

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ (Sold Out)

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico (Sold Out)

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico (Sold Out)

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia (Sold Out)

Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia (Sold Out)

Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia (New Date)

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia (Sold Out)

Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia (Sold Out)