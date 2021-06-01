NWOCR musicians unite for rowdy all-star version of Massive Wagons' Tokyo

The stars of the much-vaunted New Wave Of Classic Rock have come together as one to embellish a remix of Massive Wagons' 2016 single Tokyo, a song described by Classic Rock as a "genuinely lovable rock banger" and also selected by us as the 81st greatest rock song of the century so far.

Fans of long lists of band names will be delighted to learn that the new version of Tokyo features the considerable skills of Anchor Lane, Ashen Reach, Bastette, Blackwater Conspiracy, Bootyard Bandits, Collateral, Daxx and Roxane, Dig Lazarus, Doomsday Outlaw, Empyre, Hollowstar, Mason Hill, Massive, Revival Black, Shape Of Water, Skam, Sons Of Liberty, South Of Salem, Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons, Takeaway Thieves, The Dust Coda, The Hot Damn!, The New Roses, These Wicked RIvers, Thundermother and Twister.

“There is something truly heartwarming about a live audience singing back one of your songs to you at a show, it is always a moment, and it never gets old”, says Massive Wagons frontman Baz Mills. “When I got to watch the New Wave Of Classic Rock remix of our track Tokyo for the first time, and I saw all of the faces from the scene belting out our song, I genuinely had a bit of a moment.

“Not only is it a huge honour with all these awesome people singing it, but it just cements the solidarity between bands, fans and media that are driving this incredible scene!"

The new version of Tokyo has been launched to celebrate the upcoming release of The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock-Volume 1, an album compiling songs from many of the NWOCR's movers and shakers.

"We’ve been looking into the possibility of putting together a NWOCR compilation CD since last year," Richard Brindley, who compiled the CD, "and thought that right now would be absolutely perfect timing to release the definitive version of a set of tracks from bands who together define the genre.

“With the help of all of the fans of all the bands, and the ever-growing membership of the NWOCR Facebook Group, we want to get this CD high up into the UK compilation chart, and raise the profile of the movement and the bands to a massively wider audience. This could be the truest execution of people power; a compilation by the community, for the community.”

Full tracklist below. The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 is released on July 23 and available to pre-order now on double CD.

The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 tracklist

CD 1

Massive Wagons - Tokyo

Mason Hill - DNA

Hollowstar - All I Gotta Say

These Wicked Rivers - Shine On

Anchor Lane - Fame Shame

Empyre - New Republic

Daxx & Roxane - Without You

Sons Of Liberty - Fire And Gasoline

The Hot Damn! - Dance Around

Massive - Rise

Everyday Heroes - Find My Way

Elles Bailey - Woman Like Me

Scarlet Rebels - No One Else To Blame

Wolf Jaw - I Ain't Ready

Tomorrow Is Lost - Hideaway

Dead Man's Whiskey - War Machine

Dig Lazarus - Tell Me Why

The New Roses - Whiskey Nightmare

Shape Of Water - The World Is Calling Me

Revival Black - So Alive

Gin Annie - Devil In Me

CD2

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons - Son Of A Gun

The Dust Coda - When The Tide Comes In

Skam - Iron Cross

Collateral - Merry Go Round

Bad Touch - I Get High

Gorilla Riot - Still Doing Time

Thundermother - Driving In Style

King Creature - Captives

Rews - Today We're Warriors

Twister - Call To Arms

South Of Salem - The Hate In Me

Jack J Hutchinson - World On Fire

Bootyard Bandits - Hoedown Showdown

Haxan - Killing Time

Doomsday Outlaw - Turn Me Loose

Ashen Reach - Fighting For My Life

Bastette - Talk About It

Ryders Creed - Money

Takeaway Thieves - This Is Rock N Roll

Ward XVI - Broken Toys

Blackwater Conspiracy - Soul Revolutionaries