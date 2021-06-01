NWOCR musicians unite for rowdy all-star version of Massive Wagons' Tokyo

The stars of the much-vaunted New Wave Of Classic Rock have come together as one to embellish a remix of Massive Wagons' 2016 single Tokyo, a song described by Classic Rock as a "genuinely lovable rock banger" and also selected by us as the 81st greatest rock song of the century so far.
Fans of long lists of band names will be delighted to learn that the new version of Tokyo features the considerable skills of Anchor Lane, Ashen Reach, Bastette, Blackwater Conspiracy, Bootyard Bandits, Collateral, Daxx and Roxane, Dig Lazarus, Doomsday Outlaw, Empyre, Hollowstar, Mason Hill, Massive, Revival Black, Shape Of Water, Skam, Sons Of Liberty, South Of Salem, Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons, Takeaway Thieves, The Dust Coda, The Hot Damn!, The New Roses, These Wicked RIvers, Thundermother and Twister.
“There is something truly heartwarming about a live audience singing back one of your songs to you at a show, it is always a moment, and it never gets old”, says Massive Wagons frontman Baz Mills. “When I got to watch the New Wave Of Classic Rock remix of our track Tokyo for the first time, and I saw all of the faces from the scene belting out our song, I genuinely had a bit of a moment.
“Not only is it a huge honour with all these awesome people singing it, but it just cements the solidarity between bands, fans and media that are driving this incredible scene!"
The new version of Tokyo has been launched to celebrate the upcoming release of The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock-Volume 1, an album compiling songs from many of the NWOCR's movers and shakers.
"We’ve been looking into the possibility of putting together a NWOCR compilation CD since last year," Richard Brindley, who compiled the CD, "and thought that right now would be absolutely perfect timing to release the definitive version of a set of tracks from bands who together define the genre.
“With the help of all of the fans of all the bands, and the ever-growing membership of the NWOCR Facebook Group, we want to get this CD high up into the UK compilation chart, and raise the profile of the movement and the bands to a massively wider audience. This could be the truest execution of people power; a compilation by the community, for the community.”
Full tracklist below. The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 is released on July 23 and available to pre-order now on double CD.
The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 tracklist
CD 1
Massive Wagons - Tokyo
Mason Hill - DNA
Hollowstar - All I Gotta Say
These Wicked Rivers - Shine On
Anchor Lane - Fame Shame
Empyre - New Republic
Daxx & Roxane - Without You
Sons Of Liberty - Fire And Gasoline
The Hot Damn! - Dance Around
Massive - Rise
Everyday Heroes - Find My Way
Elles Bailey - Woman Like Me
Scarlet Rebels - No One Else To Blame
Wolf Jaw - I Ain't Ready
Tomorrow Is Lost - Hideaway
Dead Man's Whiskey - War Machine
Dig Lazarus - Tell Me Why
The New Roses - Whiskey Nightmare
Shape Of Water - The World Is Calling Me
Revival Black - So Alive
Gin Annie - Devil In Me
CD2
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons - Son Of A Gun
The Dust Coda - When The Tide Comes In
Skam - Iron Cross
Collateral - Merry Go Round
Bad Touch - I Get High
Gorilla Riot - Still Doing Time
Thundermother - Driving In Style
King Creature - Captives
Rews - Today We're Warriors
Twister - Call To Arms
South Of Salem - The Hate In Me
Jack J Hutchinson - World On Fire
Bootyard Bandits - Hoedown Showdown
Haxan - Killing Time
Doomsday Outlaw - Turn Me Loose
Ashen Reach - Fighting For My Life
Bastette - Talk About It
Ryders Creed - Money
Takeaway Thieves - This Is Rock N Roll
Ward XVI - Broken Toys
Blackwater Conspiracy - Soul Revolutionaries