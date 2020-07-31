Thundermother's Heat Wave: not a death rattle but a battle cry

Thundermother: Heat Wave deals Thundermother Heat wave CD... EMP UK £10.99 Low Stock THUNDERMOTHER-HEAT WAVE Amazon £18.67 Thundermother Heat wave LP... EMP UK £22.99 Low Stock Thundermother Heat wave LP... EMP UK £23.99 Low Stock Show More Deals

When four-fifths of Thundermother quit in 2017, leaving founder/ guitarist Filippa Nässil distinctly short-staffed, it seemed like curtains for the Swedish rockers.

So surprisingly, fourth album Heatwave is not a death rattle but a battle cry, with the regenerated line-up all throwing in songs, and hooks that hang around longer than crabs on a tour bus.

You can’t exactly call this stuff original. Back In ’76 sets out Thundermother’s stall as hopeless nostalgists, curating their record collections (mostly AC/DC) over a stomp borrowed from Joan Jett’s I Love Rock ’N Roll. But you can’t deny it’s catchy.

Opener Loud And Alive has a heart-skipper of a chorus. Into The Mud sounds like The Ballroom Blitz having its bollocks twisted, and even when they clink the Zippos for the throwback power-balladry of Sleep the songwriting nous carries them through.