Numbers add up for Zombie

Rob Zombie is asking fans to help fund his next film 31, even though he was initially sceptical about the idea.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the musician/filmmaker says he realised involving fans would work as he’s in a position to offer them the sort of rewards they desperately want.

Zombie, who has directed films including The Devil’s Rejects, The Lords Of Salem and two Halloween movies, says: “People have come up to me over the years and asked, ‘How can I get these props?’ ‘How can I come to the set?’

“I realised a crowdfunding campaign is not a guy on a street corner with a hat asking for money. I’ve noticed with all the movies I’ve made, so many people get tattoos of the film. When you love something so much, you just want to be part of it – and now you can.”

The campaign’s website is up and running, and Zombie is offering a range of backer incentives, including keyrings, signed posters, a namecheck in the film’s credits, a lifetime pass to see him live and a chance to be an extra in the film. He is also offering selected props from his previous films, including masks from Halloween.

“Each of the masks is one of a kind,” says Zombie. “Some were destroyed and lost. I gave some away because it was a cool parting gift when we ended the movie. There are about 50 that I have left over.”

Zombie also says work is continuing on the follow up to 2013’s Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor – his fifth solo album.

“I got off tour a few days ago and I’m already working on the new album, which we’ll have finished this year,” he says. “We have a ton of stuff written and, little by little, we’re finishing them up. We’re more than half done at this point.”

Following his appearance at Download this summer, Zombie was forced to apologise to fans last month after he cut short his headline show at Rock Fest in the USA after just two songs because he lost his voice.