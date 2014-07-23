Zombie's sorrow over short show

Rob Zombie has told of his sorrow at cutting short his headline set at Rock Fest in Wisconsin, USA at the weekend.

Many fans reacted with anger after he stopped the show after just two songs and said: “There’s no way I can do this. I’m sorry. It’s fucking bullshit, I know, but that’s what happens. What can we do? It’s my fault.”

He later added: “I knew from the first second we started that it was impossible.”

Now Zombie says in a fuller explanation: “I’m very sorry to everyone who was at Rock Fest. Believe it or not, this is the first time in 29 years I have not been able to finish a show.

“I understand people are pissed – but what can you do? It’s easy to say, ‘Man up and just do it,’ but when no sound is coming out there’s nothing you can do. If you’ve ever lost your voice you know it doesn’t magically return just because you want ut ti.

“If there was a way to do the show I’d have done it, as I have many times before. I’ve done shows where I walked to the side of the stage between songs to vomit, I was so sick.”

Zombie insist’s he’s not looking for sympathy but adds: “As far as everyone yelling, ‘I’ve been a fan for 20 years and now I fucking hate you, you pussy rock star!’ What can I say? Shitty stuff happens sometimes. I tried explaining before I left the stage, but I could barely croak out a word.”

And he vows: “We’re trying to figure out a time and place to make it up to everybody. I don’t take the fans for granted and I don’t take this situation lightly. My goal is to never let the fans down – but on that night I did. Unfortunately, I had no choice.”