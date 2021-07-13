'Nu metal godfather' Ross Robinson is on the new Metal Hammer podcast

This week's new Metal Hammer podcast is live now. In a world exclusive new interview, Metal Hammer Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman talks to the legendary 'Godfather Of Nu Metal' himself, Ross Robinson!

The influential producer opens up about his turbulent time recording Slipknot's second and explosive album Iowa, from the serious injury that left him in chronic pain during the recording process to the mental state of the band themselves over the course of what proved to be a life-altering experience.

Listen now via Spotify, Apple, Acast and more.

The Metal Hammer Podcast is sponsored by KILLSTAR.

Pick up Metal Hammer magazine's Iowa special now via www.tinyurl.com/GetHammer.