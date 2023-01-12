Nova Twins, The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg amongst Brits Nominations

The nominations for this year's Brit Awards have been announced, with none other than London-based alt-rock duo Nova Twins getting two debut nominations. The two-piece have been nominated in the British Group Of The Year and Best British Rock/Alternative Act category.
Also amongst this year's nominations are Sheffield indie-rockers Arctic Monkeys, Cheshire pop-rock crew The 1975, Isle Of Wight indie-rockers Wet Leg and alt-pop heroine Rina Sawayama.
The two Brits nominations come off the back of an incredible twelve months for Nova Twins, who were also nominated in the first ever Best Alternative category at the 2022 MOBOs, played Glastonbury festival and got to release a special remix of Sam Smith and Kim Petras' chart-smashing hit, Unholy.
See the full list of this year's Brits nominations below. The awards take place Saturday February 11 at the London O2 arena.
Brits nominations 2023
Best British Rock/Alternative Act
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
British Group of The Year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
British Song Of The Year
Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
LF System – Afraid To Feel
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
British Artist Of The Year
Central Cee
Fred Again..
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
International Group Of The Year
Blankpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines D.C.
Gabriels
Best British Pop/R&B Act
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
Best British Dance Act
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again..
Best British Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy