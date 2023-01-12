Nova Twins, The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Wet Leg amongst Brits Nominations

The nominations for this year's Brit Awards have been announced, with none other than London-based alt-rock duo Nova Twins getting two debut nominations. The two-piece have been nominated in the British Group Of The Year and Best British Rock/Alternative Act category.

Also amongst this year's nominations are Sheffield indie-rockers Arctic Monkeys, Cheshire pop-rock crew The 1975, Isle Of Wight indie-rockers Wet Leg and alt-pop heroine Rina Sawayama.

The two Brits nominations come off the back of an incredible twelve months for Nova Twins, who were also nominated in the first ever Best Alternative category at the 2022 MOBOs, played Glastonbury festival and got to release a special remix of Sam Smith and Kim Petras' chart-smashing hit, Unholy.

See the full list of this year's Brits nominations below. The awards take place Saturday February 11 at the London O2 arena.

Brits nominations 2023

Best British Rock/Alternative Act

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg



British Group of The Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg



British Song Of The Year

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF System – Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

British Artist Of The Year

Central Cee

Fred Again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

International Group Of The Year

Blankpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

Best British Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith



Best British Dance Act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

Best British Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy