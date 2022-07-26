Nova Twins nominated for Mercury Prize for Supernova album

Nova Twins are have been shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize for their second album Supernova.

Supernova is one of 12 albums to make the Mercury shortlist this year, alongside Little Simz' Sometimes I Might be Introvert, Harry Styles' Harry's House, Wet Leg's self-titled debut, Self Esteem's Prioritise Pleasure and more

In response to the nomination, Nova Twins wrote on their Facebook page: "We’ve been shortlisted for the Mercury Prize. Words can’t describe how we are feeling right now.

"When we first started our band we would often discuss our dreams and aspirations and the Mercurys was high up on that list. We hold Supernova very close to our hearts, so being seen as one of the 12 best albums this year is insane, particularly alongside such incredible artists.

"To be the first black women to be shortlisted in Rock and Alt Music is a testament to all the women that pushed the scene forward before us, creating a space for us to continue their work.

"We will now leave the door wide open for the next to follow. Thank you to all you Supernovas, dare to dream, silence self-doubt, give gratitude, trust in your journey and kick them fuckin’ doors down. This is as much yours as it is ours.

Metal Hammer described Supernova as "inspirational, innovative and genuinely capable of moving the genre forward", and praised the London duo for "spearheading the move towards a more inclusive scene".

The Mercury Prize award show will take place on September 8 at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Tickets for the event are now available to purchase on Eventim Apollo's website.

The winning act will receive a specially commissioned 'Album of the Year' trophy and a cash prize of £25,000.

Mercury Prize 2022 nominees

Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor

Gwenno – Tresor

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Joy Crookes – Skin

Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Nova Twins – Supernova

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yard Act – The Overload

Posted by NovaTwinsMusic on