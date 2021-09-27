Noel Gallagher says he would perform alongside a Liam hologram as his brother is "not actually real" anyway

At this point, the ongoing feud between Gallagher siblings Noel and Liam is well-documented, providing years of headline-worthy – and often entertaining – stories. Now, over a decade since Oasis broke up, Noel has provided yet another salty quip about his former bandmate, proving that the brotherly pissing contest is still very much in full stream.

When questioned in a recent BBC radio interview as to whether he would ever reform Oasis – specifically by using a hologram of his brother Liam – Noel said he would be open to the idea, noting that Liam is hardly "real" anyway.

“I did say that once, right, in the press, that I was gonna stage the concert with holograms, and I think Liam took it seriously..." Noel explains.

"Liam is a hologram anyway. I don't know if people know that, he's not actually real. ... But yeah, of course I’d do it. If anything ever changes, trust me, he would be the first to let people know about it.”

Noel's comments arrive following previous remarks he made in 2016, where he said he would "pay to see” the other members of the band appear without him, stating "We could start a rumour that I’m going to reform [Oasis] without Liam, and I’m going to use a hologram like Tupac at Coachella".

Although live holograms are usually reserved to pay homage to deceased musicians – due to their colossal expense and technological complexities – seeing Noel perform on stage with a faux Liam instead of his real brother would be one of the pettiest things to happen in human history... which is exactly why it needs to happen. And given the history between these two, don't count it out just yet.