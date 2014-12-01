Cobain heard Foo Fighters demo and kissed Grohl

Kurt Cobain kissed Dave Grohl after hearing an early Foo Fighters demo, says the former Nirvana drummer.

The moment occurred while Nirvana was on the road in 1992 – and frontman Cobain was in a bath.

In the latest episode of his Sonic Highways documentary series, Grohl recalls: “Kurt heard Alone + Easy Target, and kissed me on the face. He was so excited, like, ‘I heard you recorded some stuff with Barrett Jones.’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He was like, ‘Let me hear it.’ I was too afraid to be in the same room as he listened to it.”

The final version of the track appeared on the Foos’ self-titled debut album three years later.

The Sonic Highways series accompanies the band’s album of the same name, which was released last month. Grohl last week told how he was inspired to be a nice guy by late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Abbott. The Foos tour the UK next year.

May 25: Sunderland Stadium Of Light

May 27: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium