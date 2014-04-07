Nine more bands announced for Download Festival

A few more exciting names have been added to the already bulging line-up for Download Festival 2014. Heading into Donington this June are one of the most intense and erratic live bands we’ve seen in ages – Baby Godzilla. If the drum kit is still on stage by the end of their set we’ll be very surprised.

Heading into Donington this June are one of the most intense and erratic live bands we’ve seen in ages – Baby Godzilla. If the drum kit is still on stage by the end of their set we’ll be very surprised. Speaking to Metal Hammer, guitarist Jonny Hall said: “We’ve grown up seeing countless amazing bands playing over the road from us in Donington, in booking us they’ve obviously let their standards slip this time around. Fucking Download fucking yes!”

They’ll be joined by the noisy buggers in Cytota, the psychedelic funk machines Turbowolf and the rock ‘n’ roll legend that is Richie Sambora.

Also announced today are The Temperance Movement, Nothing More, Dead City Streets, Goldray and Drenge. These join the already stellar line-up of Download 2014 that we’re already packing our bags for. HURRY UP, DAMMIT!

Download 2014 takes place June 13-15 at Castle Donington, stay tuned for more announcements. Buy your tickets here.