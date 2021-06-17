Nikki Sixx to publish book revealing how he became Nikki Sixx

Motley Crue man Nikki Sixx has written a book detailing how troubled child Frank Feranna grew up to be someone the publicity blurb describes as "one of the most respected, recognisable, and entrepreneurial icons in the music industry." The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx will be published by Hachette Book on October 5.

“You've heard the tales of excess and debauchery," says Sixx. "All the peaks and the valleys that came with rock and roll stardom and my life in one of the world's biggest bands. This is the story that you haven't heard. The one that led up to those stories.

“It's the intimate, personal story of how an innocent Idaho farm boy with a burning dream and desire – for music, for love, and for fame – became the notorious Nikki Sixx. I believe our first twenty-one years have a lot to do with shaping who we become. These are my first twenty-one, and it's my hope that they thrill and inspire you to invest in your own, biggest dreams."

The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx will tell the story of how the young Feranna was abandoned by his father, partly raised by a troubled mother, and bounced around from state to state. It'll also lift the lid on his early days in Los Angeles, working a series of dead-end jobs and joining a series of dead-end bands before finally changing his name to Nikki Sixx and forming Motley Crue.

Hachette Books publisher Mary Ann Naples says, “Whether you’re a Motley Crue and Nikki Sixx fan or not, if you’re looking for a memoir that transports you back to the ‘70s and early ‘80s, and that – for those who lived it – will reacquaint you with the vinyl collection your parents threw out in the ‘90s, then this is your book."

Motley Crue's long-awaited stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett was postponed again last month, with the band releasing a statement that read, "To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022.

"This is the only way to ensure that we can play all of the dates for all of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It is going to be one for the history books!”

Full dates below.

21: How I Became Nikki Sixx is available to pre-order now.

(Image credit: Hachette Books)

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts 2022 North American tour

Jun 16: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Jun 18: Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jun 19: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jun 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Jun 24: New York Citi Field, NY

Jun 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jun 28: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 12: Hershey Hershey Park Stadium, PA

Jul 14: Cleveland First Energy Stadium, OH

Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 17: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 06: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 10: Orchard Park New Era Field, NY

Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 14: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA