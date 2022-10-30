Nikki Sixx: 'John 5 checks all of Mötley Crüe's boxes'

By Stef Lach
Mötley Crüe bassist explains why they chose John 5 to replace Mick Mars

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has heaped praise on the band's new touring guitarist John 5.

Following weeks of speculation, Mötley Crüe this week announced Mick Mars was retiring from live performing due to his ongoing battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis. A few days later, they released a statement confirming he'll be replaced by Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.  

Answering fans' questions on Twitter, Sixx praised John 5's skills and his attitude.

He says: "He checks all the boxes. He's an insane player. Has respect for our music, is funny as fuck and has history with us and we've written some pretty big hits together."

The guitarist co-wrote three songs on the soundtrack for Crüe movie The Dirt. Sixx and John 5 also work together in supergroup L.A. Rats.

In response to another Twitter question, Sixx says of Mick Mars: "He's been a soldier along with us for 4 decades. We will continue to carrying our legacy to Generations of fans and honor Mick's request for us to keep touring as Mötley Crüe."

When he was announced as Crüe's new road guitarist this week, John 5 says: "I'm honoured to carry on Mick's legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs."

Crüe's statement reads: "While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace. 

"We will carry out Mick's wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We'll see all you Crüeheads out on the road!"

