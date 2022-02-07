Nikki Sixx and Eddie Vedder do not like each other's bands

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx have traded insults. The war of words began with Vedder speaking to the New York Times to publicise the release of his solo album, Earthlings.

Asked if the rise of Gen X and alt-culture in the 1990s had had any lasting impact, Vedder responded, "I used to work in San Diego loading gear at a club. I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to – bands that monopolised late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that – I’m trying to be nice – I despised. Girls, Girls, Girls and Motley Crüe: [expletive] you.

"I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous. Guns N’ Roses came out and, thank God, at least had some teeth. But I’m circling back to say that one thing that I appreciated was that in Seattle and the alternative crowd, the girls could wear their combat boots and sweaters, and their hair looked like Cat Power’s and not Heather Locklear’s – nothing against her.

"They weren’t selling themselves short. They could have an opinion and be respected. I think that’s a change that lasted."

The interview prompted Sixx to take to Twitter, where he posted, "Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated Motley Crue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?"

In an interview with Classic Rock in 2021, Sixx was asked if accusations that Motley Crue were sexist during their 80s heyday were accurate.

"In today’s environment, most probably,” he admitted. “As was everybody. In the seventies, when I grew up, it was just the messaging that came through, and you were emulating your heroes.”

Recalling hearing Steven Tyler’s use of the words “slitty licker” among the lyrics on Aerosmith’s debut album [on the track Pandora’s Box], Sixx said, “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s fucking rad!’ It was dangerous, y’know? When someone is talking about guns and sex and drugs, you’re like, ‘This is fucking dangerous, man. This is not mom and dad’s music.’ So it was a different time. You can’t rewrite history, man.”

Vedder is currently on tour in support of Earthlings, which is released on Friday. Motley Crue's twice-postponed stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett is scheduled to begin in June. Dates below.

