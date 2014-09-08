Nightwish wrap up guitar work

Nightwish's Emppu Vuorinen has laid down the guitar work for their upcoming album.

The as-yet-untitled record is due to launch in spring 2015 via Nuclear Blast and will be the follow-up to 2011’s Imaginaerum.

In a studio update, the band say: “The recording of the album is going great. Today we can announce that all rhythm and lead guitars are now recorded. Missing just a couple of solos, to be recorded after the vocals. On to keyboards and vocals next.”

In the most recent studio update video, the band’s main composer, keyboard player Tuomas Holopainen revealed he has a cinematic approach to writing, saying he sees each song like “short movie.”

He said: When I come up with a subject for the song, I always see it as a short movie. Each song is like a soundtrack for that movie in my head. I have a really clear vision of how the songs should sound.”

The upcoming album will be the first with singer Floor Jansen, who took over vocal duties from Anette Olzon in 2012. Drummer Jukka Nevalainen has decided to “step aside” from the band’ as he battles chronic insomnia. Kai Hahto will be behind the kit on the new record.