Tuomas Holopainen: The Life And Times Of Scrooge

Nothing about this album will surprise Nightwish fans; after all, Tuomas has been talking about making it for more than a decade. Inspired by Don Rosa’s comic compendium The Life And Times Of Scrooge McDuck, this prog-a-thon is packed with orchestral sections, rambunctious choirs and Celtic overtones that’ll have ’Wishettes squealing with delight.

It’s not symphonic metal but it has the Holopainen hallmark stamped all over it. With guest performances from Sonata Arctica’s Tony Kakko and Nightwish piper Troy Donockley, …Scrooge is ambitious, with its meandering styles and occasional poppy moments, but it’s also far more than just a frivolous interlude between Nightwish albums.

Particular mentions go to the folkish Into The West and atmospheric The Last Sled, both of which could happily sit back-to-back with some of the Finnish band’s mellower material. This is a brave and bold work from an extremely talented musician whose creativity apparently knows no bounds.