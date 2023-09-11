Nickelback are done talking about people hating on them

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger says he'll never answer another question about why so many people hate the band – and really, who can blame him?

The band were speaking at the premiere of new documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada. Kroeger admitted he's fed up addressing the issue that has followed the band for years.

He and his bandmates have previously handled the relentless questions about the haters with good grace. But Kroeger says the new film is a line in the sand.

Asked by a reporter from People Magazine why he was at first reluctant to discuss the hate in the documentary, Kroeger took the journalist's microphone and said: "If somebody stuck that thing in your face every single day and said, ‘The whole world hates you like this, the whole world hates you. What do you have to say about that?'

"Every single day. Every day. Would there be reluctance on your behalf to talk about it? Would you get pissed off? Would you be over it after a while?

“I'm over it.

"We made a documentary, everybody can watch it. And now from this day forward, if anybody asks that question in the press, it's like that's the end of the interview.

"So if you want to end an interview, that's all you have to say and that will be it."

Hate to Love: Nickelback was directed by Leigh Brooks, whose previous credits include the documentaries Terrorvision: Wired Up and Scary (2017) and The Sound of Scars (2022), a film about alt-metal stars Life of Agony.