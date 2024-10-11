“Every line in the song is something that has been personally said to me by folks in the industry.” Next Big Thing, Du Blonde's new single with Skin from Skunk Anansie, is a scathing exposé of music industry sexism

Du Blonde has released a fourth single from their upcoming Sniff More Gritty album. A scathing exposé of the sexism within the music industry, Next Big Thing features guest vocals from Skin from Skunk Anansie, with Du Blonde confessing, “If you’d told 13 year old me that I’d one day have a song with Skin I’d literally shit balls.”



Of the single's subject matter, Du Blonde explains, “Next Big Thing is the result of my first 15 years in the music industry, from audience members shouting ‘Take your top off!’ during my first shows at 15, to label executives telling me to be less ‘sensitive’ about being sexually harassed.

“Every line in the song is something that has been personally said to me by folks in the industry, but speak to almost any woman or femme-presenting musician and they will have stories to match.”

The song's second verse reads:



“I know you’re scared, what you want me to do?

He only touched you a few times

So, why does it bother you?

Don’t have time to discuss the minutiae

If you don’t have a future paying off the debt we accrued”



Watch the video for Next Big Thing below:

Du Blonde Ft. Skin - Next Big Thing (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Sniff More Gritty, the follow-up to the Newcastle-Upon-Tyne musician's brilliant 2021 album Homecoming, is set for release on November 15 on Du Blonde's own Daemon T.V label. The album's previously released singles TV Star, Blame and Out of a Million are available on streaming services.

Du Blonde will tour the UK for the first time in 5 years in January/February. A number of venues on the tour have already been upgraded after the original dates sold-out.

