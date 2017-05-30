All-star band to perform with special guests at Hair Metal Heaven festival

A new festival will take place in Hull this summer as part of the City Of Culture celebrations. Hair Metal Heaven will take place at Hull City Hall and O’Reilly’s between August 25-27. The Saturday night will be headlined by Norwegian rockers TNT, while the final night will star Rock N Hull Allstars, a specially formed supergroup starring former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, Dokken/Lynch Mob guitarist George Lynch, drummer Vinnie Appice, Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin, guitarist Brent Woods, and other special guests.

“We will be adding some very special guests to make our closing night something a bit special,” says festival promotor Ian Wright. “We could have gone down the route of adding any old band that other festivals return to time and time again but we wanted to make this special and make it a real night to remember. So get ready for a night you won’t forget. Seb, George, Vinnie, Michael and Brent are really fired up about this and want to lay a marker down. Rock N Hull Allstars are ready to deliver a performance the city of culture has been waiting for all year! We are Hull and this is rock’n’roll!”

Other acts booked for the festival include Danger Danger, Reckless love, The Poodles, Vain, BigFoot, TREAT, Michael Monroe, DAD and Leatherwolf.

The organisers are also looking for help at the festival: any businesses wishing to feature at the festival’s marketplace, or in sponsoring one of the smaller stages, should get in touch via the festival website or Facebook page.

Weekend and day tickets are on sale now.

