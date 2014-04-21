New Music Not Monday: King 810 – Killem All

Industrial very-heavy metallers King 180 have released a very graphic video for their new song Killem All

Spent the long weekend scoffing chocolate eggs have you? Well it’s time to snap out of it and stick something loud on. If you like your music full of violence then you need to get in on King 810. We warn you though, the video may offend.

The band also have a KING TV series on YouTube. It’s equally as intense as the music. Check out episode one below.

Catch King 810 play the Red Bull Stage on Sunday at Download. Get your tickets here.