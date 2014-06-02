New Music Monday: Vanna – Yüth Decay

Boston's post-hardcore upstarts Vanna are getting ready to drop their new full-length VOID on 16th June. And we've bagged the premiere of the new single Yüth Decay.
VOID is the Massachusetts moshbringers’ fifth album and is being released on Pure Noise Records on 16th June. And if you’re in the States, they’re heading out on this summer’s Vans Warped Tour – check the dates here.
VOID track listing:
VOID
Toxic Pretender
Holy Hell
Digging
Yuth Decay
Personal Cross
Humaphobia
Piss Up A Rope
Pornocopia
All American’t
Bienvenue
Find the band on Facebook here.