New Music Monday: Autocatalytica

One of the most gleefully demented bands to emerge from the US in years, Autocatalytica are about to rip the world of heavy music a new clown-shaped butthole with their self-titled debut album and we are delighted (and slightly scared) to be able to offer a free download of one of its most twisted tracks.

Fans of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Between The Buried And Me and Converge will almost certainly fall in love with this band: check out Heavier And More Melodic right now and then, if you feel so inclined, head to autocatalytica.bandcamp.com and download the whole damn album for a measly $5 (that’s about £3.50, we think).

Let the insanity commence!

Download Heavier And More Melodic here now.