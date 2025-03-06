New Killing Joke, Ministry, The Mission supergroup Sevendials share debut single Zodiac Morals, reveal forthcoming album A Crash Course In Catastrophe

Sevendials, a new alt.rock supergroup featuring vocalist Chris Connelly (Ministry, Revolting Cocks, Murder, Inc), guitarist/keyboardist Mark Gemini Thwaite (The Mission, Tricky, Peter Murphy) and drummer Paul Ferguson (Killing Joke), have shared their debut single Zodiac Morals as a preview of their forthcoming debut album, A Crash Course In Catastrophe.

The band, named after an area of central London regarded as dangerous and disreputable in the 18th century, promise to bring us "a staggering monolith of melody and malady, volume and velocity and a brace of brilliant songs, reflecting all the tension, angst and spiritual bankruptcy of the times."



Recorded by Gemini Thwaite, A Crash Course In Catastrophe will be released on April 11 via Cadiz Music / CreationYouth, a newly formed record label from Killing Joke bassist and noted producer Martin 'Youth' Glover, and Creation Records head honcho Alan McGee, who signed Oasis, My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream and more.

Talking about their debut single, the band say: “Using the stars to guide you because the terrain is always too dark: are the stars twinkling with hope? Or are they spent and dead infernos? The word Zodiac began to have negative implications when the Zodiac Killer became part of the collective zeitgeist, anti-morals, zodiac morals."

Watch the video for the single below:

SEVENDIALS - 'Zodiac Morals' Official Lyric Video - YouTube Watch On

The trio's ten-track album includes covers of Sparks' 1979 single The Number One Song In Heaven, and Animotion's 1984 hit Obsession (written by Michael Des Barres and Holly Knight).

The track-listing is:



1. Number One Song In Heaven

2. Wolves

3. Knife Without Asking

4. Zodiac Morals

5. Obsession (feat. Ashley Bad)

6. Whispering Wand

7. Before you Make Your Distance

8. Corrupted Verse

9. Too High To Live

10. Weathervane Days

Pre-order A Crash Course In Catastrophe here.