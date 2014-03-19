New Judas Priest Album Is Finished

Rob Halford: Metal God

The British icons have been somewhat vague on the progress of album number 17 recently, but Rob has confirmed that the album is finished and that life is good in the Priest camp.

“The record is absolutely finished as of today,” he tells Artisan news. “It’s a relief, because whenever Priest make an album you put your heart and soul into it. It’s not an easy thing to do 40 years later.

“But Priest has always been up for the challenge of that. It’s one of the things we love to do more than anything else. This is a great time – 40th anniversary, a brand new record. Life couldn’t be better.”

While the band are in good spirits, it’s unlikely that we’ll see a full world tour for the new album, with the band seemingly retiring from full-time touring duties. Rob made a special appearance at the third annual Ronnie James Dio Awards Gala in LA on Monday night.