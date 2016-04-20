New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert: Most people play guitar better than me

New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert says bands should remain down-to-earth onstage, as there are “a million people” that can probably play their instruments better than them.

The guitarist, who has played in the band since 1997, also says the key to an energetic live show is staying humble and performing as though no one is watching.

Gilbert tells Altpress: “You put on an energetic live show. Not a show where you feel above the crowd, or you feel like you’re better than anyone that’s watching you, because you’re not.

“We’re all just humans that can play instruments. There’s a million people out there that can do the same, probably better than you.

“I know most of them are better at guitar than I am. I think your attitude on stage should reflect that.”

He continues: “What helps me in my mind is to think about playing in a garage or in a basement like how we first started – because no one is looking at you, and you could do anything you want.

“So whether we’re playing to 20,000 people, 500 or 10, I try to keep that mindset which makes it more personal and interactive. It’s funny, because you imagine that no one is there and it somehow makes it more interactive.”

New Found Glory will appear at all three Slam Dunk festivals in Leeds, Birmingham and Hatfield next month before touring the US in June.

New Found Glory tour 2016

May 28: Leeds City Centre Loop, UK

May 29: Birmingham NEC, UK

May 30: Hatfield Forum, UK

Jun 24: Dallas Geza Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 26: Houston Main Street Lot, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA

Jul 29: Nashville Fairgrounds, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 01: Saint Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikon Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 10: Hartford Dodge Music Center, CT

Jul 11: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN