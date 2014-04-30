New Cobain death note mocks Courtney vows

A handwritten note found in Kurt Cobain's wallet at his death scene seemingly mocks his wedding vows to Courtney Love.

The letter, written on stationary from The Phoenix Hotel in San Francisco, is not dated. It was removed from Cobain’s home on April 8, 1994, where police found his body, but its existence was not made public until today. His death was later ruled a suicide.

In an apparent parody of standard wedding vows, the note reads: “Do you Kurt Cobain take Courtney Michelle Love to be your lawful shredded wife even when she’s a bitch with zits and siphoning all yr money for doping and whoring.”

CBS reports that the note was released by the Seattle Police Department. It follows a recent review of the case files in an effort to end speculation that Cobain’s had not died by his own hand. The review confirmed the medical examiner’s original finding that the death was a suicide, and that Cobain used a shotgun to shoot himself after taking what would have, on its own, been a lethal dose of heroin.

The newly-released note differs in its tone from the presumed suicide letter found at the scene and released years earlier. In that, Cobain refers to Love as a “goddess… who sweats ambition and empathy.”

Earlier this month Nirvana were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in New York. Love and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl appeared to settle their differences when they hugged on stage, to cheers from the audience. The pair have been involved in a number of public spats down the years.

Meanwhile, Courtney Love has released a song called _Wedding Day _as part of a double A-side with You Know My Name.