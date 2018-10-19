Nergal: I can imagine a world without God but not a world without Slayer

Behemoth leader Nergal says he can imagine a world without God – but not a world without Slayer.
Tom Araya and co will head out on the UK and European leg of their farewell tour next month, with Behemoth supporting the thrash giants across North America earlier this year.
And in a new interview with Behemoth’s record label Nuclear Blast, Nergal has given his take on the current rock and metal scene.
He says: “It makes me sad to see Slayer go. It was a huge honour to be part of it. It was amazing on one hand, on the other it was pretty sad. I just can’t imagine a world without Slayer.
“I can imagine a world without God, but I can’t imagine a world without Slayer.”
He continues: “Things change. People come and people go and we better get used to the idea that Black Sabbath is no more, that Iron Maiden are counting down their days as well.
“All the big bands we look up to will go sooner or later – probably sooner because they’re all in their 50s or 60s.
“I’ve just seen the Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger is over 70 and he’s amazing, but we’re just human, we are very fragile and shit happens.
He adds: “I just want to see as much of my favourite music as I can before it’s gone.”
Behemoth released their new studio album I Loved You At Your Darkest earlier this month, with Nergal causing controversy last week by stating that everyone has a bit of Adolf Hitler in their personalities.
Behemoth - I Loved You At Your Darkest
Behemoth announced their return with the blistering God = Dog and Wolves Ov Siberia making this one of the year's finest metal offerings.
Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates
Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria
Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland
Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy
Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France
Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland
Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK
Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK