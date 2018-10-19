Nergal: I can imagine a world without God but not a world without Slayer

Behemoth leader Nergal says he can imagine a world without God – but not a world without Slayer.

Tom Araya and co will head out on the UK and European leg of their farewell tour next month, with Behemoth supporting the thrash giants across North America earlier this year.

And in a new interview with Behemoth’s record label Nuclear Blast, Nergal has given his take on the current rock and metal scene.

He says: “It makes me sad to see Slayer go. It was a huge honour to be part of it. It was amazing on one hand, on the other it was pretty sad. I just can’t imagine a world without Slayer.

“I can imagine a world without God, but I can’t imagine a world without Slayer.”

He continues: “Things change. People come and people go and we better get used to the idea that Black Sabbath is no more, that Iron Maiden are counting down their days as well.

“All the big bands we look up to will go sooner or later – probably sooner because they’re all in their 50s or 60s.

“I’ve just seen the Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger is over 70 and he’s amazing, but we’re just human, we are very fragile and shit happens.

He adds: “I just want to see as much of my favourite music as I can before it’s gone.”

Behemoth released their new studio album I Loved You At Your Darkest earlier this month, with Nergal causing controversy last week by stating that everyone has a bit of Adolf Hitler in their personalities.

Behemoth - I Loved You At Your Darkest

Behemoth announced their return with the blistering God = Dog and Wolves Ov Siberia making this one of the year's finest metal offerings. Grab it!View Deal

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates

Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK

Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK