Neil Young pays tribute to ex wife Pegi

Neil Young has paid tribute to his ex wife Pegi, who died last week at the age of 66.

The couple divorced in 2014 after 36 years of marriage, but while together they founded the Bridge School for children with severe physical and speech impairments after their son Ben was born with cerebral palsy.

Pegi also enjoyed a solo career with her band The Survivors and sang backing vocals for Young on tour.

Young has now posted a message on his Archives website along with the lyrics to his track Harvest Moon track Such A Woman, which he wrote about Pegi in 1992.

Young says: “Thanks Pegi, for being such a wonderful mother to our children. You live on inside of them and the many you have touched.”

The pair met in the early 70s when Pegi was working in a restaurant in California. She had been the subject of a number of his other tracks down the years, including Unknown Legend.