Neck Deep issue Gold Steps promo

Neck Deep have issued a promo for their single Gold Steps.

The track is taken from the Welsh band’s second album Life’s Not Out To Get You, out on August 14 via Hopeless Records.

Vocalist Ben Barlow says: “As soon as you click play, you’re gonna be hit in the face with a riff. We wanted this to be a fun song. We wanted to make people move, to mosh, jump around and scream the lyrics.

“And in the lyrics I really just wanted to shed some positivity on a somewhat pessimistic scene. I don’t want our fans to be cutting themselves listening to our music - I wanted people to know that life’s not out to get you.”

The video for Gold Steps is directed by Kyle Thrash. Barlow says: “We wanted the video to be as fun as the song. Kyle absolutely killed it. It’s basically us driving through some Pennsylvania back roads on a flat bed truck with a mini skate ramp on it, and we’re playing on the ramp before ending up at a lake where we played in front of a massive firework display.

“It was pretty sketchy, there was absolutely no health and safety involved, but it was a lot of fun. Thanks to everyone that came down to the shoot, they really helped bring a great vibe and a lot of energy, and I really think that comes across in the video.”

The band are currently on tour across the US and will play the Leeds festival in the UK on August 28.

