Neck Deep recruit ADTR McKinnon for studio return

A Day To Remember frontman Jeremy McKinnon has been confirmed as the producer of Neck Deep's upcoming second album.

The British pop punk outfit will start work on the follow-up to this year’s debut Wishful Thinking at the weekend, where McKinnon will be joined by former ADTR guitarist Tom Denney behind the desk.

Neck Deep singer Ben Barlow says: “When we started looking into recording album two, we knew we wanted it to be bigger and better than Wishful Thinking.

“We wanted to step things up in a big way. We’ll be working with someone we’ve always looked up to. When we initially spoke to Jeremy about producing the album his enthusiasm was what caught us.

“Not only is he someone who knows what they’re doing, and has achieved everything we could hope for, but he’s just as stoked on the album as we are, and that’s a huge thing.”

McKinnon adds: “I think they’re one of the best new upcoming pop punk bands in the world, and I’m pumped to make some music with them. They have their own sound, and it seems like they’re right on that edge of being a really big band. All it’s gonna take is a slam dunk record. I think they’ve got it in them.”

Neck Deep are on tour around the UK early next year with Seaway, Trophy Eyes and Knuckle Punk.

Neck Deep UK tour 2015

Jan 26: Cardiff Solus

Jan 27: Birmingham Academy II

Jan 28: Newcastle Academy II

Jan 30: Glasgow Garage

Jan 31: Leeds Cockpit

Feb 01: Manchester Academy II

Feb 03: Bristol Academy

Feb 04: Norwich Waterfront

Feb 05: Brighton Concorde II

Feb 06: London Electric Ballroom