Neal Schon takes a Journey into the future with augmented reality app

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has launched a new augmented reality app titled StraxAR.

It’s available for both iOS and Android and allows Schon to share his performances and new material directly with fans through the app in inventive new ways.

Schon says: “Last week we launched our commerce site, NealSchonMusic.com, and promised more to come. Today we are fulfilling our promise by delivering an exciting app that gives the fans a whole new way to get closer to what we are doing.

“The platform will allow us to very quickly release material worldwide and share it in this unique way, combining it with all kinds of rewarding experiences for our fans.”

CTO of Strax Technologies Eric Singleton adds: “Neal has incredible insight into how people think and feel and a creative mind that never stops.

“During the development process it was invaluable to have his feedback as we brought the whole concept together to deliver an experience fans will want to have again and again."

Creative officer for Strax Lee West says: “The opportunity to film Neal Schon and Journey Through Time in the studio has been incredible, requiring a new production approach for augmented reality, capturing the authenticity of the moment.”

For more information, visit the Strax website.

Journey have lined up a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. They'll play a total of nine shows throughout October.