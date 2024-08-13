Journey guitarist Neal Schon has responded to the lawsuit filed by bandmate Jonathan Cain last month. In the suit, filed in the state of Delaware on July 30, Cain petitioned the court to appoint a third director of the pair's Freedom 2020 company, so that the alleged differences between the two musicians could be settled by a casting vote.

Cain's lawsuit also detailed alleged instances of financial mismanagement by Schon, including the allegation that he'd spent up to $10,000 per night for hotel rooms for him and his wife, and accused him of "excessive expenditures relating to private jets". Now the guitarist has commented on those allegations in a post on X/Twitter.

"We are travelling no differently than we have for many many years, including Jon Cain," writes Schon. "He and his wife deciding to take a bus and the 11th hour was his own decision. The rest of the band, Arnel [Pineda, singer] and his children, my wife myself, Deen Castronovo [drummer], Todd Jensen [bass], Jason [Derlatka, keyboards], along with crew and security travel on one jet that was all “approved in our budget".

"What was also approved in our budget, as we have done for years, my wife and I have great relationships with different managers of hotels. They got us great deals if we want to upgrade. All have understood for many years as she travels with me every show. It comes out of my pocket in the end. This was also “approved” in our private Zoom meetings with Jon and Paula [White, Cain's wife]. I do pay for it and always have.

"This is the second time Jonathan Cain has sued me for the same thing. We’ve already been through in court. That case was dropped by both of us. We both agreed to drop and move forward with prejudice. That means that you never open it again. Well here we are again. In the middle of a wonderful tour with our good friends, Def Leppard and Steve Miller.

"We do have very good solutions to ease the situation with Jon Cain‘s credit card who set up in his name and instead of the band, although he receives all the rewards. The solution is [to] get rid of the credit card, I let [the] promoter take on all responsibilities and pay us all individually or equal money and we travel as we wish. Sounds like a good solution, right? Let’s see how this plays out. Then I’ll see you at our next gig. I’ll be kicking some ass.

"Don’t believe all you read in media. It’s all manipulated and contrived as they wish it to be. I’m taking a higher road."

Earlier this month it was reported that Journey drummer Dean Costronovo had missed the band's August 2 show in Toronto, and that his place at the show had been taken by band drum tech Steve Toomey. This lead to speculation that Costronovo was a casualty of the fallout between Schon and Cain, whose lawsuit alleged that "it is common that one director will terminate an employee or crew member, and hours or days later, the other director will rehire that same individual."

In a court hearing on August 7, Delaware Chancery Court judge J. Travis Laster said, “I’m not qualified to decide who the drummer ought to be," and appointed an official to work with Cain’s and Schon’s legal teams ahead of a full hearing, which is scheduled for the first week of September.

Journey's next show is tomorrow night (August 14) at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The band's upcoming UK tour has been cancelled.

Aug 14: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX*#

Aug 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX*#

Aug 19: Minneapolis Target Field, MN*#

Aug 23: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ*#

Aug 25: Inglewood Sofi Stadium*, CA#

Aug 28: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA*#

Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA*#

Sep 04: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA^#

Sep 08: Denver Coors Field, CO^#

Oct 19: Osaka Sub Arena, Japan

Oct 21: Yokohama Convention Hall, Japan

Oct 23: Tokyo Budokan, Japan

Oct 24: Tokyo Budokan, Japan

#with Def Leppard

*with Steve Miller Band

^with Cheap Trick

Tickets are on sale now.