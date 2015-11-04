National Blues Museum sets opening date

The National Blues Museum will open in St Louis, Missouri, on April 2 next year, bosses have confirmed.

It follows years of campaigning to raise funds and awareness, with help from Buddy Guy, Robert Cray, Derek Trucks and many others.

The 23,000 square foot establishment aims to “celebrate the entire story of the blues” with artefact exhibitions, interactive displays, a theatre, event space and classrooms.

Construction began in March this year at 615 Washington Avenue, a central location in St Louis’ downtown tourist district.

Director Rob Endicott says: “We’re thrilled to bring this project to completion. We couldn’t have completed this without the private and public supporters in the St Louis region and beyond.”

Further information on the grand opening and events leading up to it will be announced in the coming months. Find out more.