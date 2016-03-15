Napalm Death unveil Dear Slum Landlord

Napalm Death have released a video for Dear Slum Landlord.

The song is taken from their 15th full-length Apex Predator – Easy Meat, which was released in January.

Vocalist Mark ‘Barney’ Greenaway says: “Being a very queasy and deliberately monotone kind of song, we felt simplicity was the key with the video for Dear Slum Landlord.

“Suitably, thanks to two production people in Oliver and Costin — who really understand the contrasting elements of Napalm Death — it’s simple, desolate, black and white and just that little bit grim, befitting the subject matter of interconnected housing/labour exploitation which does its best to remain hidden from view.”

Napalm Death recently issued a live video performance of How The Years Condemn, taken from the grindcore documentary Slave To The Grind.

They’ll also tour North America with The Melvins later this month.

Mar 26: Phoenix The Marquee, AZ

Mar 28: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Mar 30: Dallas Trees, TX

Mar 31: Austin The Mohawk, TX

Apr 01: Houston Fitzgerald’s, TX

Apr 02: New Orleans One Eyed Jacks, LA

Apr 03: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Apr 04: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Apr 05: Tallahassee Sidebar Theater, FL

Apr 07: Ft. Lauderdale The Culture Room, FL

Apr 08: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL Apr 09: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Apr 10: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Apr 12: Washington 930 Club, DC

Apr 13: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Apr 14: Brooklyn Music Hall of Williamsburg, NY

Apr 15: New York Webster Hall, NY

Apr 16: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Apr 17: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Apr 19: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Apr 20: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Apr 21: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Apr 22: Chicago The Metro, IL

Apr 23: Milwaukee The Rave II, WI

Apr 24: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Apr 25: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Apr 27: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Apr 29: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

May 01: Seattle The Showbox, WA

May 02: Vancouver The Venue, BC

May 03: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

May 05: San Francisco Slim’s, CA

May 06: San Francisco Slim’s, CA

May 07: Los Angeles Troubadour, CA

May 08: Los Angeles Troubadour, CA

May 09: Los Angeles Troubadour, CA

Jun 04: Orebro Metallsvenskan, Sweden

Jun 12: Donnington Download, UK

Jun 16: Cerveny Kostelec Czech DEath Fest, Czech Republic

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Munich Free And Easy, Germany

Jul 23: Ostry Grun, Slovakia

Jul 25: Vienna Arena, Austria (with Cattle Decapitation)

Jul 27: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Jul 28: Milan Solomacello, Italy

Jul 29: Albi Xtreme Fest, France

Aug 05: Katowice Off Festival, Poland