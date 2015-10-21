Napalm Death Live Corruption coming to vinyl

Napalm Death’s 1992 live collection is due to be released on vinyl for the first time.

Live Corruption was recorded in 1990 at Salisbury Art Centre in England and features the band’s classic lineup of Barney Greenway, Jesse Pintado, Mitch Harris, Shane Embury and Mick Harris.

It was previously only available on CD as part of a limited edition box set.

On November 20, Earache Records will release the set on limited edition vinyl – with 300 clear and black splatter versions available and just 100 copies of a special ‘black series’ version being issued. Both are available now for pre-order.

Napalm Death this year released their latest album Apex Predator – Easy Meat.

NAPALM DEATH LIVE CORRUPTION VINYL TRACKLIST