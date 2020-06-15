Myles Kennedy: My next solo album is pretty much done

Myles Kennedy has said his new solo album is “pretty much done” and has given a glimpse into what fans can expect.

It’ll be the the Alter Bridge and Slash frontman’s first solo outing since his 2018 record Year Of The Tiger, with the vocalist and guitarist revealing the news over the weekend to Download TV.

Kennedy says he’s been working on the as-yet-untitled album during lockdown, adding: “I went ahead and I just started working on a record – actually, I’ve got about two records that I’m trying to figure out.

“The next solo record is pretty much done, so I'm excited. I've been able to get something done during this time, and also hang out with my family, which has been wonderful."

He adds: “It’s definitely a little more plugged in, as far as the overall approach. Year Of The Tiger leans heavily on the acoustic side of things and definitely has a blues vibe.

"This continues in the sense that this is my opportunity to venture more into the more bluesy realm – especially as a guitar player. With that said, it's a little louder – it's much more plugged in. It rocks a little harder and there's going to be a lot of guitar silliness on it. So I'm excited."

Kennedy confirms that he’s started pre-production on the album and demoed the majority of tracks. Check out the full video interview below.

Last week, Alter Bridge became the latest band to cancel their 2020 touring plans – calling off their entire European tour which was scheduled to get under way this month.

The band decided to cancel rather than postpone the shows to allow fans to get full refunds.