My Dying Bride issue Feel The Misery promo

My Dying Bride have released a video for their track Feel The Misery.

The song is the title track from the band’s upcoming 12th album, released on September 18 via Peaceville Records. The clip was filmed on the Pembroke coast of South Wales and sees vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe taking the role of a lone musician who stumbles upon a woman who has been the victim of a shipwreck.

Director James Shamrock says the promo is inspired by French romantic painter Theodore Gericault’s work Raft Of Medusa, and by recent media coverage of stricken refugees.

He says: “In May this year I read in the news reports of a ‘ghost ship’ carrying 350 starving Rohingya Muslims vanishing off Thailand. Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand refused to engage in search-and-rescue operations, instead pushing the boats back to sea, letting the people starve and refusing to accept the asylum seekers — similar to the story behind Raft Of Medusa.

“It was only later in the year as we were filming the music video down around the Pembrokeshire coast that the media took a greater interest in the deaths of asylum seekers in the Med. The song has allowed me to bring to life not only issues that are currently facing us all, but a masterpiece that reflects a similar tragedy from centuries ago.”

