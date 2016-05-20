Motorhead premiere live version of Overkill

Classic Rock are exclusively premiering the new Motorhead live video for Overkill. It’s taken from the band’s upcoming live album Clean Your Clock, which was recorded at the Zenith in Munich, Germany, last November. These were the last two shows ever recorded by the band.

“He sounds so dialed in,” says the band’s record label of Lemmy. “A little mean even (in the best possible way), snarling here and there, cackling when appropriate, and singing in a way which will defy every single pre-conceived expectation you might have had. Yes, he was fighting ailments. But no, he was not flimsy or faded.”

The full tracklisting for Clean Your Clock is as follows:

Bomber Stay Clean Metropolis When The Sky Comes Looking For You Over The Top (Guitar Solo) The Chase Is Better Than The Catch Lost Woman Blues Rock It Dr. Rock Just ‘Cos You Got The Power No Class Ace Of Spades Whorehouse Blues Overkill

Clean Your Clock is out May 27, 2016 via UDR Music.

