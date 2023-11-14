Motörhead leader Lemmy Kilmister could be honoured with statue in Stoke-On-Trent birthplace

Motörhead singer/bassist Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister could be honoured with a statue in his birthplace of Burslem, Stoke-On-Trent, it has been reported.

Lemmy formed Motörhead in 1975 after his exit from space rockers Hawkwind. He led the band for 40 years before dying on December 28, 2015, four days after his 70th birthday and two days after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The BBC reports that, if the proposed statue gets approved by Stoke-On-Trent City Council, it will be erected in Burslem’s Market Place.

Local sculptor Andy Edwards would make the statue, which is planned to depict Lemmy as he looked during Motörhead’s early days, playing bass in front of a microphone.

The statue would stand on an 8ft (2.5m) plinth, which would feature the Motörhead mascot, Snaggletooth, with the name “Lemmy” and the band’s slogan: “Born to lose, live to win”.

Lemmy was born in Burslem on Christmas Eve 1945, though his family soon moved to Newcastle-Under-Lyme and, later, Wales, where the musician spent much of his childhood.

Motörhead’s self-titled debut album was released in 1977 and, despite receiving apathetic reviews at the time, reached number 43 in the UK album charts. The band later reached number one on the chart with their 1981 live album, No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith.

In 2014, Classic Rock interviewed Lemmy about the mainstream music industry embracing Motörhead in the band’s later years.

“They do NOW,” the musician told journalist Scott Rowley.

“After the last two years, yeah. I get all sorts of people coming up to me saying, ‘I love your band,’ and I know half of them have never listened to them. I think they like the image, you know. Bad boy image.”

Motörhead disbanded following Lemmy’s death in 2015, but the band are still putting out posthumous releases. Their latest live album, The Löst Tapes Vol. 4 (Live In Madrid 1995), came out on December 24, 2022 (what would have been Lemmy’s 77th birthday) via BMG.