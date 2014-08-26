Motorhead in cruise control

Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee says he’s looking forward to life on the ocean with the band’s Motorboat cruise.

The five-day event sets sail from Miami on September 22 and features bands including Motorhead, Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, Zakk Wylde and Danko Jones.

Dee tells Loudwire: “This is the first time and I’m sure we’re going to be totally interactive with our fans and the folks that are on the cruise – that’s the whole point.

“In Motorhead, we’ve never had a problem with that. Of course, you want to be able to slip away once in a while, but that’s not the case here. We’re just going to try to enjoy it, take it as it comes and get the best out of it.”

The drummer also reveals Lemmy is “doing great” following his heart surgery earlier this year, and says the frontman is the happiest member in the band.

He says: “It’s been an excellent summer – he’s the most happy out of all of us. It takes time to recover and he’s been doing great. He’s really taking care of himself a lot better now.”

Dee recorded four albums with King Diamond before joining Motorhead and with Diamond back on the road again, the drummer says he would love to get back with his old band for a reunion – but only if he has no Motorhead commitments.

He says: “If I’m not doing anything with Motorhead, it would be fantastic to come in with my friends. We have a good relationship. I wish them all the best and hopefully, maybe someday, I can play along with them. Who knows?”

The drummer recently said he didn’t want to leave King Diamond for Motorhead when they initially came calling in the 80s, saying he “wasn’t ready” to join the metal legends.

Motorhead have lined-up a three-date UK tour in November:

Nov 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 06: Birmingham NIA

Nov 08: London Wembley Arena