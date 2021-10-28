Motorhead are teaming up with Movember for their annual fundraising campaign

Motorhead have joined forces with men's health charity Movember for their annual fundraising campaign.

In honour of the collab, the organisation have even added the trademark Motorhead umlaut to the 'o' in their title, Mövember.

The collaboration was inspired by Motorhead's late frontman Lemmy – who passed away from cancer in 2015 – and his famed signature moustache.

Supporters are encouraged to grow a moustache – or a 'Lemmy Mo' – through the month of November to raise funds and awareness of issues surrounding men's health, including mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

The biggest fundraisers of the month will additionally have a chance to win a selection of special Motorhead prizes.

For those who may want to catch an early glimpse at what their Lemmy-inspired facial hair might look like, Movember have even provided their very own filter to be used on digital devices.

According to their website, Movember aims to raise funds to deliver "innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives."

As well as tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is currently working to encourage men to "stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives."

To sign up to grow your own mo' visit the project's website.