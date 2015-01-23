Motley Mars: Rock has lost its punch

Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars believes many bands have forgotten what rock music is all about.

And he insists that many of the acts coming through lack “punch and vigour” in their live performances. Mars tells UCR: “There’s a lot of bands that kind of forget what rock’n’ roll really is – the show part and the raw, in-your-face kind of thing. “Alice Cooper said guitars, drums and singers will always be part of rock’n’roll, but I think the newer rock’n’roll lacks something. There’s that element that’s a little bit light or lacking the heaviness, punch and vigour.” Bandmate Nikki Sixx recently called on musicians to stand up for themselves in order to get a fairer deal for digital sales and streams. And Mars says he feels sorry for artists trying to make a living in the music industry today. He continues: “I feel bad for the younger bands. I guess they don’t really know what it feels like to have several million album sales. Instead, they’re selling a couple of hundred thousand. So I think that the 60s are back, with the singles.” Motley Crue have just announced their final run of shows before they call it a day at the Staples Centre in LA on New Year’s Eve. Mars plans to keep working after the band wind down. “I plan on doing my own stuff and just seeing where it goes,” he says. “Writing music maybe for movies and commercials, or for other bands. “Some of the stuff that I’ve written has a blues base – but it’s not the typical three-chord kind of blues. It’s much heavier.” Motley Crue will play at this year’s Download on June 12-15. Visit the festival’s official website for more information.