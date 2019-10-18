Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx: Steel Panther’s Michael Starr can go f*** himself

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has hit out at Steel Panther, calling them a “wanna be” band.

Sixx wasn’t happy with Steel Panther’s vocalist Michael Starr, who made a joke about Crue singer Vince Neil in an interview with Little Punk People.

Asked in the interview if they could bring one metal god back from the dead to play in Steel Panther, Starr said: “I’d bring back Vince Neil.”

After drummer Stix Zadinia pointed out that Neil was alive, Starr added: “I’d bring back the Vince Neil from back in the day, because THAT guy’s dead. He’s gone.”

That led Sixx to hit out at Starr on Twitter, saying: “The singer in Steal Panther (sic) can go fuck himself… wanna be band putting down Vince Neil.”

One fan pointed out that Steel Panther play Motley Crue covers live and have had Neil join them on stage in the past, which led Sixx to reply: “That’s why they are assholes. Backstabbers.”

In a 2016 interview with Music Feeds, Sixx was asked his opinion on Steel Panther.

He replied: “You know, it’s not my thing. That’s just me personally. I don’t know. It doesn’t feel… I guess a lot of people think it’s funny and they’re kind of a joke band and that’s cool. But that’s not my cup of tea. I kind of take my music a little more seriously.”

