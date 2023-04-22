Motley Crue working on new material with producer Bob Rock

Nikki Sixx has revealed Motley Crue are working on new material with legendary producer Bob Rock.

And the bassist says John 5 will record guitar on the new songs, putting to bed any question over whether Mick Mars will work with them again.

Sixx says: "I’m sure you all know how important lyrics are to me.This new set feels more personal since we haven’t recorded anything new in a while.The studio is a highly creative space and with us recording I thought I’d try to get a creative head start on some of these for Vince.

"I got one done and gonna try to wrap up the next one and show it to the guys. Bob Rock is pushing us hard and bringing out the best in us. Tommy is playing his ass off. Jesus, these drums sound huge.

"Probably lay down my final bass tracks in the next few days. John is so fast I’m sure he will get all the songs done in just a few days. But then again Bob Rock loves those huge walls of guitars so it could take a moment."

Mick Mars stepped back from touring duties last year due to his ongoing battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS). He was replaced in the live lineup by John 5, but it looked like he would continue to be a member and work with the band in the studio and on select live dates.

Since then, the relationship has soured seemingly beyond repair. Mars and Crue are suing each other, with Mars claiming he was forced out and was being gaslit by Sixx.

He also made a number of other explosive claims, including that Sixx, singer Vince Neil and drummer Tommy Lee all used pre-recorded backing tracks during their recent run of shows with Mars.

On when fans can expect to hear the new Motley Crue tracks, Sixx adds: "When will it come out? Not sure. We haven’t thought that far down the line. Just letting the music guide us."

Responding to Sixx's social media post, John 5 adds: "What you have written so far completely blows my mind .Really amazing work, buddy."

Motley Crue resume their world tour with Def Leppard in May.

A post shared by —Nikki Sixx— (@nikkisixxpixx) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Def Leppard and Motley Crue 2023 tour

May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, GER

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, GER

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN

May 31: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, POL



Jun 02: Prague Rocks, CZE

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, GER

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SWE

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, FIN

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, NOR

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, DEN

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, ITA

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, POR

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, SPA

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, SWI



Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK

Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX