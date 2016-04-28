Motley Crue will be in your life for a long time, says Nikki Sixx

Nikki Sixx says Motley Crue will continue to be engaged with their fans despite having called it quits at the start of the year.

The bassist says the band’s legacy is too big to simply walk away, adding: “There’s going to be Motley in your life for a long time.”

Motley Crue played their last ever gig on New Year’s Eve, and the performance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles was filmed for an upcoming DVD release.

Sixx tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “We have a live DVD of our last performance ever that we’ve just finished mixing. It looks fantastic. It was a great show.

“We have a legacy that needs to be curated. We have vintage merchandise. We plan on obviously staying engaged with our fans.

“It’s not like we’re simply going to disappear. The Motley Crue movie will come out. There’s going to be Motley in your life for a long time. In one way or another.”

Sixx AM, in which Sixx is joined by James Michael and DJ Ashba, this week took aim at youTube, calling on the web service to pay artists a fair share for streaming their music and showing their videos.

Sixx AM issue their latest album Prayers For The Damned on April 29 (Friday). They have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Apr 30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 01: Fort Myers Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 03: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 04: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

May 06: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Richmond The National, VA

May 08: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

May 10: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

May 11: Norfolk The Norva, VA

May 13: Ft Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN

May 14: Kansas City KQRC Rockfest, MO

May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 17: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

May 18: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

May 22: Albany Rock En Derby, NY

May 24: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 02: Monza Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 07: Lodz The Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Isle of Wright Festival, UK

Jun 16: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Jun 17: Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 18: Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Grasspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 22: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jul 30: Alberta Sturgis Alberta Motorcycle Rally, CA