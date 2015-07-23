Sixx picks stars of the future

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has set up a blog to support rock’s rising stars.

He’s named PVRIS, Crown The Empire, From Ashes To New and The Struts in his first entry, launched in conjunction with iHeartRadio.

Sixx says: “Rock has withstood every climate change, naysayer and new trend that has ever come along. It’s an exciting time for music – having the ability to share new artists and songs on the radio is something that never grows old.”

Citing tracks by his first four choices, he adds: “Don’t just look at what’s already working, look at what’s coming up. It’s these young kids fighting for their beliefs that we need to tip our hats to.

“This isn’t corporate music – it comes from blood, sweat and tears, vision and hard work. What could be more important?

“Take time to refresh your playlist. Cultivate the great bands we have worked so hard to find, but also keep the new stuff coming.”

Motley Crue are currently on their final tour which includes UK shows in November. Guitarist Mick Mars features in the latest issue of Classic Rock, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Heavy Load: Mick Mars