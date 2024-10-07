"We snuck in under the whatever threshold, wherever that was, where we got away with f***ing murder": Motley Crue drop new track about their surprise on never having been cancelled

Motley Crue have shared the new EP Cancelled, which features a brand new track of the same name.

The EP is made up of three songs, including the title-track, Dogs Of War, and their cover of Beastie Boys classic Fight For Your Right (To Party!), which was debuted during their live secret show at London's Underworld venue in 2023, where they performed under the pseudonym Dögs Of War.

The track, Dogs Of War, was shared as a single earlier this year, marking their first new music since 2015.

Speaking of the new EP, which was recorded in April 2023 by legendary longtime producer Bob Rock, the band write in a joint statement: "It was really great getting in the studio and working on some tracks together.

"What started out as a couple demo ideas turned into this EP produced by Bob Rock. We look forward to getting back into the studio again soon and writing more new music, as well."

Last year, drummer Tommy Lee spoke on the Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, where he revealed the inspiration behind the song Cancelled.

"There was this article that was like, 'How did Motley Crue ever not get cancelled?'" he said.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And we were like, 'Fuck, we've gotta write a song about that because we didn't ever get it.' We snuck in under the whatever threshold, wherever that was, where we got away with fucking murder."

Listen to Cancelled below:

MÃ¶tley CrÃ¼e - Cancelled (Audio) - YouTube Watch On

From this evening (October 7), Motley Crue will play three shows on their home turf of Los Angeles, kicking off with a show at The Troubadour, followed by The Roxy on October 9 and the Whisky A Go Go on October 11 as part of their "Höllywood Takeöver".

Last week, the LA rockers announced a residency of 11 shows at Dolby Live in Los Angeles for 2025. Check out the dates below:

Mar 28: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Mar 29: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 02: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 04: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 05: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 09: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 11: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 12: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 16: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 18: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 19: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV