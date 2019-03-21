Motley Crue and The Who classics star in trailer for Netflix's Stranger Things 3

Hit Netflix series Stranger Things will return for a third series this summer.

The next run of the sci-fi favourite will be broadcast from July 4 – and a new trailer has been released featuring Motley Crue’s Home Sweet Home and The Who’s Baba O’Riley.

Check out the full trailer below.

Stranger Things premiered on the streaming giant back in 2016, with season two arriving in 2017. However, despite the third season being announced later that year, it was delayed until this summer.

At the time, Netflix’s vice president of original programming Cindy Holland said: “Creators The Duffer Brothers and producer Shawn Levy, understand the stakes are high.

“They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait.”

The new series will see the return of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapps.

For more, visit the official Stranger Things website.