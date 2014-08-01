More bands for Hammerfest VII

Even more killer names have been added to the Metal Hammer weekender in Wales. This is gonna be gooooooood...

Yeah we know, 2014’s festival season isn’t over yet, but we’re so stoked about next year’s Hammerfest we had to tell you about some more of the kick-ass bands playing!

So who have we got? Well how about the Swedish doom mongers Candlemass and Dani Filth’s new outfit Devilment! That’s pretty good… Well we’ve also got the first ever UK appearance by US thrashers Hirax, the newly reformed sludgecore heroes Raging Speedhorn and the heavy metal titans Hell.

There’s also Waylander, SSS, October File, Hecate Throne, Red Rum and Oaf.

Hammerfest takes place 12-15 March at Hafan Y Mor Holiday Park, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales. The full line-up is below.

For more details and tickets go to www.hammerfest.co.uk or for tickets call 08700 110034.